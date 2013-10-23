FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC to hold open meeting on position limits on Nov. 5
October 23, 2013

CFTC to hold open meeting on position limits on Nov. 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the U.S. derivatives regulator, said it would hold a public meeting on Nov. 5 to decide on a rule that would severely curtail the ability of banks to speculate in commodity markets.

The CFTC is putting the final touches on a revised rule on so-called position limits, even as its lawyers are preparing to defend the original rule, which was knocked down by a U.S. court last year. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema. Editing by Andre Grenon)

