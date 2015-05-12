FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US CFTC issues guidance on volumetric forward contracts
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 12, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

US CFTC issues guidance on volumetric forward contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday unanimously adopted a final interpretation of derivatives known as forward contracts with embedded volumetric optionality, after concerns were raised by market participants.

The derivatives regulator in November had said it would clarify when these contracts - which allow variations in the delivery amount of the underlying commodity - would be considered as forwards, and be exempt from a raft of new rules issued after the 2007-09 financial crisis.

For a release, see here (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)

