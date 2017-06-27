LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Derivatives users have eliminated
more than US$1 quadrillion of notional outstanding in
over-the-counter swaps through NEX Optimisation’s triReduce
multilateral compression service since its 2003 launch by
TriOptima.
The latest figure, which reflects a reduction in swaps
notional equivalent to US$1,000trn, or 13 times global GDP,
comes after banks embraced compression in response to stringent
leverage ratio treatment under Basel III, tearing up superfluous
contracts to slim down bloated derivatives portfolios.
Compression, which involves matching identical and
offsetting trades between clients and netting them down into
fewer line items, emerged as a vital activity following the 2009
G20 agreement, which aimed to reduce systemic risk through new
swaps reporting and clearing requirements under Dodd-Frank in
the US and EMIR in Europe.
That has piled additional pressure on dealers and buyside
firms to eliminate unnecessary swap inventory as they cut the
operational burden associated with unwieldy swaps books.
Notional outstanding of OTC swaps fell to US$483trn by the
end of 2016, down from a US$707trn peak in 2011, according to
the Bank for International Settlements, and largely driven by
compression.
“Hitting the US$1 quadrillion mark is a significant
achievement for the market,” said Peter Weibel, CEO of
triReduce. “Our clients, both dealers and the buyside, are
focused on eliminating as much notional principal as possible to
meet regulatory goals and to manage their own balance sheets.”
INNOVATION
Although operational for 14 years, the volume of swaps
eliminated through triReduce tripled in 2014 as the service
added more cycles in conjunction with swaps clearinghouse LCH
SwapClear. The platform now runs up to 200 cycles each year
alongside six central counterparty clearinghouses, with more
still to come onboard.
LCH hit its own US$1 quadrillion compression landmark a year
ago through a combination of triReduce cycles and its own
unilateral service and blended-rate compression, which enables
trades with different interest rates to be collapsed.
The process of unlinking trades was added to the triReduce
service in 2014, increasing matching rates by enabling contracts
to be eliminated without an agreement from the opposite party.
Matching was increased by another 20% in 2015 with the
introduction of upscaling, which enables counterparties to
increase the notional amount of an existing trade to trigger a
match and associated tear-up that might not otherwise emerge.
While cleared swaps represent the bulk of compression
activity, growth has been high in non-cleared contracts such as
cross-currency swaps, which now attract hefty collateral
requirements under uncleared swaps margin rules that went live
in 2016 for the first wave of participants.
TriReduce compresses across 28 currencies in interest rates
swaps, credit default swaps, FX forwards and commodity swaps.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)