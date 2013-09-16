FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. swaps watchdog names Libor enforcer as oversight chief
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 11:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. swaps watchdog names Libor enforcer as oversight chief

Douwe Miedema

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. swaps regulator on Monday named a veteran of its enforcement unit to head its markets oversight unit, as the agency deals with a raft of high-profile commodities markets probes.

Vincent McGonagle, who has worked at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s enforcement division for nearly 16 years, played a leading role in the probe into the widely used London interbank offered rate (Libor) benchmark scandal, the CFTC said.

He will take over as head of the Division of Market Oversight on Oct. 7. The division can start market probes and request information from market participants, but lacks the power to subpoena companies or individuals.

McGonagle supervised the CFTC’s cases against UBS AG , Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Barclays Plc, which paid hefty fines for manipulating Libor.

The CFTC, whose powers were vastly expanded in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to include oversight of swaps, has recently been involved in several prominent market probes.

Led by ex-Goldman Sachs banker Gary Gensler, the agency has subpoenaed a number of major metals warehousing firms, including Switzerland’s Glencore, following complaints about inflated metals prices.

The CFTC is also probing ISDAfix, a commonly used derivatives benchmark, and is in talks to join Europe in its investigation of oil markets, hunting for signs that trading benchmarks have been compromised.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.