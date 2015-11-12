UPDATE 2-Derma Sciences exploring sale after scrapping drug program

* Drug was only one in development

* Still has wound-care products on market

* Company valued at $145 mln as of Wednesday

* Shares fall as much as 31 pct to touch 6-year low (Adds comments from conference call, updates shares)

By Samantha Kareen Nair

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Derma Sciences Inc said on Thursday it would evaluate all options, including a sale of the company, after stopping development of its only drug.

Shares of the company, which had market value of $145 million as of Wednesday’s close, dropped as much as 31 percent to touch a more-than 6-year low.

Derma Sciences said it had abandoned the drug, aclerastide, after an assessment by an independent firm found it was unlikely to succeed in healing foot ulcers caused by diabetes.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company, which already has wound-care products on the market, said it would also stop developing aclerastide as a treatment to reduce scars and treat radiation dermatitis.

The company’s wound-dressing brands include Medihoney, Xtrasorb and Bioguard.

Derma Sciences said aclerastide was its “one shot in drug development.”

The company has three units - advanced wound care, pharmaceutical wound care and traditional wound care.

Advanced and traditional wound care products generated total net sales $22.2 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Derma spent $5 million in the quarter on research and development expenses related to development of aclerastide.

As of Sept. 30, Derma Sciences had $49.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $12 million of long-term investments.

The termination of the drug program, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will cost about $2 million.

Foot ulcers caused by diabetes are common and can easily become chronic wounds that could even lead to amputation.

Roth Capital Partners analyst Scott Henry said the scrapping of the drug program came as a surprise. He had given the treatment a 50 percent chance of success.

“We give zero value to this program going forward,” Henry wrote in a client note.

Derma Sciences’ shares were down 27 percent at $4.08 at midday. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Ted Kerr)