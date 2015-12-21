FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German generics drugmaker Dermapharm put up for sale - sources
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

German generics drugmaker Dermapharm put up for sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Privately-held German generic drugmaker Dermapharm has attracted interest from buyout groups in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal after being put up for sale by its founder, people familiar with the matter said.

Dermapharm’s owner and Chief Executive Wilhelm Beier has mandated advisory boutique Ferber to find a buyer for the company, which makes skin disease treatments, allergy drugs, dietary supplements and suntan lotion.

Private equity groups such as Cinven, BC Partners, Nordic Capital, Advent and Carlyle have handed in tentative bids valuing the company at up to 1 billion euros including debt, or 12 to 13 times its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about 80 million euros, the sources said.

Dermapharm, Ferber and the private equity groups declined to comment.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.