Dermira's drug for excessive armpit sweating succeeds in key studies

June 1 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc said its experimental topical therapy for excessive underarm sweating was successful in two late-stage studies, bringing it one step closer to providing an easy-to-use therapy for the embarrassing, seemingly uncontrollable problem.

While the function of sweating is to prevent overheating, those affected sweat even when the body does not need cooling.

Existing therapies for excessive underarm sweating, also called axillary hyperhidrosis, offer limited effectiveness and can be expensive. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)