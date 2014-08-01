FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Design Hotels says H1 revenue increases by 7 per cent to euro 7.23 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Design Hotels says H1 revenue increases by 7 per cent to euro 7.23 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Design Hotels AG : * Says H1 revenue increases by 7 per cent to euro 7.23 million * Says H1 EBITDA increases by 158 percent and goes up to euros 663,000 * Says net profit for h1amounted to euro 372,000, compared to euro 47,000 in

the same period of the last year * Says EBIT for the first half-year amounted to euro 511,000, compared to euro

152,000 in the same period of the last year * Says for 2014, management expects revenue growth of 10.25% compared to 2013 * Sees for 2015 revenue growth of 8.26% compared to 2014 * Sees increase of EBIT by 36.32% in 2014 compared to 2013, and an increase of

23.09% in 2015, compared to 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

