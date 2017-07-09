(Repeats with no changes)
By Ethan Lou
CALGARY, Alberta, July 8 Canadian lender
Desjardins is considering no longer funding energy pipelines, a
spokesman said on Saturday, citing concerns about the impact
such projects may have on the environment.
Desjardins, the largest association of credit unions in
North America, on Friday temporarily suspended lending for such
projects and may make the decision permanent, spokesman Jacques
Bouchard told Reuters by telephone.
He said the lender would make a final decision in September.
Dejardins, a backer of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's
high-profile expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline, has been
evaluating its policy for such lending for months, Bouchard
said.
If it makes the decision permanent, that would likely mean
Desjardins would not help finance other major Canadian pipelines
projects, including TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL and
Energy East and Enbridge Inc's Line 3.
Such a move would follow that of Dutch lender ING Groep NV
, which has a long-standing policy of not funding
projects directly related to oil sands, and is the latest sign
that pipelines could have a harder time getting funding as banks
face increasing pressure to back away.
Patrick Bonin, a campaigner with the environmental group
Greenpeace, praised Desjardins for temporarily halting pipeline
funding, but called on the lender to make it permanent and
reconsider its C$145 million ($113 million) commitment to Trans
Mountain.
Desjardins is among 24 financial institutions that agreed to
lend money to a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada, majority
owned by Kinder Morgan Inc of Houston, according to
regulatory filings.
A coalition of more than 20 indigenous and environmental
groups, including Greenpeace, in June called on 28 major banks
to pull funding for Trans Mountain, citing the risk of pipeline
spills and their potential contribution to climate change.
ING, which was targeted by the coalition, clarified it will
not fund any of the major Canadian pipelines.
The same month, Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7,
sold investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris
climate agreement, including TransCanada, in a decision
environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
($1 = 1.2874 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary; Editing by Jim Finkle and
Sandra Maler)