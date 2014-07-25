FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Destination Maternity says withdraws proposal to combine with Mothercare
July 25, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Destination Maternity says withdraws proposal to combine with Mothercare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Withdrawal of proposal to combine with Mothercare

* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Mothercare Plc and is withdrawing its proposal for a possible combination with Mothercare.

* CEO says withdrawal demonstrates that we will continue to maintain strict financial discipline in evaluating potential initiatives and opportunities

* Destination maternity is unwilling to increase value of its proposal and has therefore decided to withdraw its proposal

* Mothercare board and certain Mothercare shareholders presented concerns to Destination Maternity’s financial adviser regarding Destination Maternity’s ability to finance combination with Mothercare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
