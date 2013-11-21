FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Destination Maternity Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Destination Maternity Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp : * Reports record earnings for fiscal 2013, with earnings per share 22% higher

than last year * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 * Q4 sales fell 0.2 percent to $128.3 million * Q4 same store sales rose 1.4 percent * Sees FY 2014 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.77 to $1.94 * Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share $1.64 to $1.81 * Sees FY 2014 sales up 0.9 to 3.7 percent * Sees FY 2014 sales $545 million to $560 million * Sees FY 2013 GAAP earnings per share $1.76 to $1.78 * Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.42 * Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 excluding items * FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $557.8 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Unable to reach mutual agreement on acceptable renewal terms with Mahindra

retail; franchise relationship will end in March 2014 * Says does not expect discontinuation of the franchise relationship will have

any significant impact on its results * Sees Q1 net sales $135 million to $139 million; sees Q1 comparable sales

increase of 1.0% to 4.0% on a reported basis * Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.29 to $0.34; sees Q1 adjusted earnings per

share $0.31 to $0.36 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.