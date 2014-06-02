FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Det norske buys Marathon's Norwegian assets for $2.1 bln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Det norske buys Marathon's Norwegian assets for $2.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Det norske agreed to take over Marathon Oil’s Norwegian business for $2.1 billion in cash, increasing its output by around 80,000 barrels per day, the firms said on Monday.

Det norske said it was also in talks with four banks over a seven year, $2.75 billion loan and it would also issue $500 million worth of shares in a fully underwritten rights issue.

“With this equity issue, the company has secured the financing of its current work program until first production from the Johan Sverdrup field,” it added.

Aker ASA, Det norske’s largest shareholder, has committed to subscribe for 49.99 percent of shares in the rights issue. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.