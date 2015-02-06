FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil firm Det norske to book Q4 impairment charge
February 6, 2015

Oil firm Det norske to book Q4 impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Det norske will book an impairment in the fourth quarter from its 2014 acquisition of Marathon Oil’s Norwegian business, it said on Friday.

The non-cash net impairment charge will be between $320 million and $340 million in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement.

The company also said it will start reporting its earnings in U.S. dollars, switching from Norwegian crowns.

The balance sheet has been converted to dollars at a rate of 6.6161 as of Oct. 15 last year, which was the closing date for the acquisition of Marathon Oil’s business.

The Oslo-listed firm said it has recognised regular goodwill of around $300 million and technical goodwill of around $1.2 billion as per the accounting requirements for financial reporting purposes under IFRS 3. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
