OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Det norske’s production of oil and gas rose by 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, the company said on Wednesday.

Overall daily output grew to 62,600 barrels of oil equivalents from 58,600 in the previous period, the preliminary data showed.

The previous quarter’s figures have been adjusted to reflect Det norske’s takeover of Marathon Oil’s Norwegian assets, which closed late in 2014. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)