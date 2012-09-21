FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway Ivar Aasen oil field development $4.2 bln: Det norske
#Energy
September 21, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Norway Ivar Aasen oil field development $4.2 bln: Det norske

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The development of the Ivar Aasen oil and gas field off Norway, formerly called Draupne, is estimated to cost 24.3 billion crowns ($4.24 billion) between 2013 to 2018, oil firm Det norske said on Friday.

“Planned production start for Ivar Aasen is in the final quarter of 2016, which means that some of the investments will be after the field has commenced production,” the firm said in a statement.

Det norske is the operator of Ivar Aasen with a 35 percent license interest. Norway’s Statoil owns 50 percent and Bayerngas 15 percent.

The field is expected to contain 108 million barrels of oil and 3.6 billion cubic meters of gas, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

$1 = 5.7343 Norwegian krones Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
