OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Det Norske said on Friday it had drilled a dry well in the Clapton prospect in the North Sea.

“The reservoir contained no hydrocarbons of producible quantities,” Det Norske said.

Partners in the production licence 440S are operator Faroe Petroleum with a 40 percent stake, Dana Petroleum (20 percent), Lundin (18 percent), Norwegian Energy Company (12 percent) and Det Norske (10 percent).