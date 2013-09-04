Norway's Det norske signs $1 bln syndicated loan deal

OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Det norske signed a $1 billion revolving credit facility with a group of Nordic and international banks and agreed on an optional increase to $2 billion, it said on Wednesday.

The new loan carries an interest of NIBOR/LIBOR plus 3 percentage points per year and a utilisation fee of 0.5 percent or 0.75 per cent per year based on the amount drawn under the facility.

DNB, Nordea, SEB were the bookrunners lead arrangers of the syndicated facility. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)