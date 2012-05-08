FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy region seeks buyers for car maker De Tomaso
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 8, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

Italy region seeks buyers for car maker De Tomaso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The Italian region of Piedmont has contacted several car manufacturers, including BMW, to sound out interest in acquiring troubled sports-car maker De Tomaso, a trade union said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The region informed us that it has initiated contacts with several automobile manufacturers, including BMW, to discuss the sale of the factory in order to re-start production,” Italian trade union UIL said in a statement after a meeting between unions and regional officials to discuss the situation.

The union noted that any deal for De Tomaso “is hypothetical, for now.”

“BMW has no interest in the De Tomaso brand or in its sites,” a spokesman for the German car maker told Reuters.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, Christiaan Hetzner and Gianni Montani

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.