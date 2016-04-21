FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detour Gold charged over death of mine worker
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Detour Gold charged over death of mine worker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Detour Gold Corp said it was charged with criminal negligence on Thursday over the death of an employee at its Detour Lake mine in Ontario on June 3.

Investigations conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Labour have been ongoing since Sept. 2.

The employee, identified by local media as Denis Millette, was repairing equipment in the mine, northeast of Cochrane, when it was noticed that he was in “medical distress,” media reports said in September.

The company said it may face additional charges as the investigation is expected to conclude in June. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

