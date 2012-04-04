FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 4, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 6 years

Detroit OK's deal to avoid state takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 4 (Reuters) - Detroit’s city council on Wednesday approved 5 to 4 a consent agreement that would avoid the city’s takeover by the state of Michigan due to its sagging finances.

A review team appointed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder in December had also approved the deal earlier Wednesday.

Both the review team and the city council took the action ahead of a Thursday deadline for sending recommendations to the governor and after a state appeals court lifted a temporary restraining order that had stopped the team from meeting.

