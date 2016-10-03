FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Detroit defeats appeal over bankruptcy pension cuts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
October 3, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Detroit defeats appeal over bankruptcy pension cuts

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A divided federal appeals court on Monday ruled in favor of Detroit in a lawsuit by retirees who complained that their pensions were cut improperly to help the city end its bankruptcy.

By a 2-1 vote, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said restoring the pension cuts would unravel Detroit's 2014 emergence from bankruptcy, and that the potential harm to the city and its residents was too great.

"This is not a close call," Circuit Judge Alice Batchelder wrote for the majority.

Thousands of workers had seen their pensions reduced by 4.5 percent as part of Detroit's reorganization.

Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore dissented, saying the majority's approach would leave unhappy retirees "with the impression that their rights do not matter."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.