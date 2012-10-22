Detroit mayor seeks unity over reforms to gain bond cash

* Bing lists several areas where he needs support

* Wants to access bond funds from state of Michigan

* Eyes funds to fix, upgrade city streetlights

* Seeks to consolidate, privatize some city services

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Detroit’s mayor urged the city council on Monday to push through reforms in order to win the release of bond funds from the state of Michigan.

Appearing before the council, Mayor Dave Bing listed several areas where he needed support including for state legislation to create a public lighting authority to raise funds to fix and upgrade city street lights, as well as efforts to consolidate and privatize certain city services.

“Clearly it is now time for us to act with a renewed sense of urgency,” Bing said, warning that action was needed in order to access the bond money.

The Michigan Finance Authority sold $129 million of bonds for Detroit in August, completing a debt sale aimed at raising $137 million for the cash-strapped city.

Terry Stanton, a spokesman for Michigan Treasurer Andy Dillon, who attended the council meeting, said while the city has received $50 million of the proceeds, the release of further funds is tied to Detroit’s ability to make progress on reforms.

“What the treasurer indicated today was that if certain milestones are reached, up to $10 million could be released by mid-November and that another draw, not to exceed $20 million, could be approved by mid-December ... again, if certain milestones are reached,” Stanton said, adding that those milestones have not yet been finalized.

Detroit entered into a consent agreement with Michigan in April that allowed it to avoid the appointment of an emergency manager to essentially run the city, but gave the state some oversight.

Sandra Pierce, who chairs the Detroit Financial Advisory Board, said the nine-member board that was created as part of consent agreement was frustrated by the lack of progress.

“We want to get things moving or over the finish line,” Pierce told the city council.

Council members who spoke appeared to be willing to work with Bing.

“We are willing to push the ball forward here,” said Council President Charles Pugh, who added, however, that the council must still fulfill its due diligence role.

Credit rating agencies downgraded Detroit’s debt deeper into the “junk” category this summer as the city started to run out of cash and warned it could default on some bonds.

The cash crunch and the default were subsequently averted by the bond sale.

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service said it was keeping Detroit on review for potentially another downgrade, citing the possible repeal of Michigan’s 2011 emergency manager law by voters on Nov. 6. Parts of that law were used to craft Detroit’s consent agreement.

The rating agency also pointed to personnel cost savings that are supposed to be incorporated into an amended fiscal 2013 budget for Detroit.