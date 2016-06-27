Detroit school restructuring is a positive credit factor -Moody's

CHICAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - New Michigan laws aimed at restructuring the cash-strapped Detroit Public Schools are positive credit factors for the “junk”-rated district, Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.

The $617 million bailout legislation signed into law by Governor Rick Snyder last week splits the district into two parts - a new community district charged with operating schools using state aid revenue and the existing DPS left to pay off debt with local property taxes.

“This new structure creates a finite amount of liabilities and dedicated revenues to repay them, although we believe some risks remain,” Moody’s said in a report.

Those risks are that DPS will be collecting property taxes from a weak tax base to pay off the debt. In addition, since DPS is no longer responsible for essential educational services, it could more easily default, according to the report.

Moody’s rates DPS Caa1 with a negative outlook.

Last week, Steven Rhodes, the district’s state-appointed transition manager, unveiled a proposed $654.3 million fiscal 2017 budget for the community district that taps $7.7 million from a $25 million state transition fund created by the legislation.

DPS, which has nearly 46,000 students, has been under state control since 2009 because of a financial emergency. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)