Michigan House approves money to keep Detroit schools from closing
March 17, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Michigan House approves money to keep Detroit schools from closing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The Michigan House on Thursday approved a $48.7 million appropriation to keep the cash-strapped Detroit Public Schools (DPS) from shutting down next month.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 104-5 in favor of the measure, which now moves to the Senate.

Steven Rhodes, a former federal bankruptcy judge now running the district, warned last week that DPS will not have money after April 8 to pay teachers and staff, which would force him to close schools. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

