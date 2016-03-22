FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan Senate approves Detroit schools bailout -media reports
March 22, 2016

Michigan Senate approves Detroit schools bailout -media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The Michigan Senate on Tuesday approved a $715 million bailout package for the financially troubled Detroit Public Schools district, the Detroit News and other local media reported.

The package of bills must now pass the state’s lower house, the reports said.

It was not immediately clear how the Senate initiatives would be reconciled with a $48.7 million emergency funding measure passed by the House last week, aiming to keep the cash-strapped schools from shutting down in April. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

