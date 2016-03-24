Michigan Senate approves emergency funds for Detroit schools

March 24 (Reuters) - The Michigan Senate approved on Thursday a $48.7 million emergency spending package aiming to keep the cash-strapped Detroit public schools open in April.

The appropriations bill originated in the lower house, where it passed earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the state Senate also approved a long-term $715 million package for the school system in one of the United States’ poorest cities, but that legislation has not yet been debated in the House. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)