FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch says Detroit likely to miss GO bond payment due Oct. 1
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 7:35 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch says Detroit likely to miss GO bond payment due Oct. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it expects Detroit to miss payments due on the city’s general obligation bonds on Oct. 1, an event that will prompt the credit agency to downgrade to “D” its ratings on Detroit’s unlimited tax general obligation and limited tax obligation debt.

“Fitch believes GO debt will not be paid as due on Oct. 1,” the Wall Street credit group said in a written statement. “If the Oct. 1st debt service payment is missed, Fitch will downgrade both the ULTGOs and LTGOs to ‘D.'”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.