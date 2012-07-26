Latest lawsuit against Detroit fiscal pact dismissed

July 26 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit that aimed to void a controversial agreement giving the state oversight of Detroit’s finances, according to the judge’s law clerk.

Detroit Mayor Dave Bing applauded the ruling by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Amy Hathaway. Although the consent agreement process wasn’t perfect, he said in a statement, “it was our best option to ultimately avoid an emergency manager and allow us to continue to work to financially stabilize the city and transform Detroit.”

The financial stability agreement that Bing and a slim majority of the Detroit City Council supported has been under fire by the city’s top lawyer, who filed a similar lawsuit that another state court judge tossed last month.

Herb Sanders, an attorney representing three Detroit residents who filed the latest lawsuit earlier this month, could not immediately be reached for comment on whether he plans to appeal the dismissal.

That lawsuit, like the one filed by Detroit Corporation Counsel Krystal Crittendon, contended that the more than $200 million the state allegedly owes Detroit in revenue sharing, fines and bills prohibited the city from legally entering into the agreement in April.

Legal challenges to the agreement, which stopped short of appointing an emergency manager to run Detroit, have stymied plans by the state to raise $137 million for the city’s ailing budget through a long-term bond sale.

Detroit and Michigan Treasury officials face an Aug. 15 deadline to complete the sale, which will be used in part to repay an $80 million interim borrowing for the city.