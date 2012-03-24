Detroit Mayor Bing undergoes successful surgery

* Mayor to stay involved in city financial talks

* Panel faces Monday deadline to recommend fixes

DETROIT, March 24 (Reuters) - Detroit Mayor Dave Bing underwent surgery on Saturday to repair an intestinal perforation and designated his chief of staff as acting mayor while he recovers, just days before the city faces a key financial deadline, the city said in a statement.

Monday is the deadline for a panel created by the state of Michigan to recommend ways to fix Detroit’s dire financial situation. The city and state have been negotiating to try to stave off the appointment of an emergency manager for the nearly bankrupt city.

Bing, 68, underwent the surgery, which was described as successful, at Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital and is resting comfortably, spokesman Robert Warfield said in a statement. Bing will remain involved in the negotiations, which continued Saturday, Warfield added.

“Things will continue as they have all along,” Warfield told Reuters in a phone interview. “The mayor is involved.”

Bing is expected to remain in the hospital for five to seven days, Warfield said, but can resume limited administrative duties as early as Sunday.

“I expect a faster-than-normal recovery due to Mayor Bing’s spectacular physical health. He is in very good spirits.” Dr. Scott Dulchavsky, chairman of the hospital’s surgery department, said in the statement.

According to the city charter, Bing designated chief of staff Kirk Lewis as deputy mayor and Lewis will act as mayor until Bing is able to resume normal activities, Warfield said.

Bing was admitted to the hospital on Thursday due to “discomfort” after an early morning dental appointment.

He spent the night in observation and the next day was diagnosed with inflammation of the intestine. Lewis said on Friday the inflammation was a common condition affecting more than half of Americans older than 60.

Bing, a former professional basketball player who was elected mayor in 2009, is under intense pressure from Michigan’s governor to cut costs and craft a restructuring plan for the city before it runs out of money this spring.

Although U.S. automakers are thriving after their near-collapse in 2009, Detroit is still saddled with a crippling debt load. Population decline, widespread housing foreclosures and a shrinking business community have depleted Detroit’s tax base.

A review team appointed by Governor Rick Snyder concluded on Wednesday the city is in severe financial stress. On Friday, a coalition of labor unions said they had accepted pay cuts and other concessions to save the city $68 million a year.

Late on Friday, the Court of Appeals in Michigan cleared the way for a governor-appointed team to come up with a consent deal to keep the city of Detroit, which could run out of money in months, financially afloat.

The court reversed an order from earlier in the week that questioned whether the team could meet in private and barred it from issuing a recommendation until a hearing set for March 29. (Reporting By Ben Klayman; editing by Todd Eastham)