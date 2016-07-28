Detroit prices first GO bonds since bankruptcy

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The city of Detroit sold on Thursday its first general obligation bonds since exiting bankruptcy in 2014, lured back into the market to refund debt by near-record low interest rates and high demand from investors.

The city's 10-year tax-exempt debt yielded 2.34 percent, or 0.92 of a percentage point higher than top-rated municipal bonds, according to early pricing. The city sold a total of $608.9 million, with $223.8 million tax-exempt bonds.

The amounts and yields could change in final pricing, expected later on Thursday.

The city council in June sent plans to refund up to $275 million of unlimited tax GO bonds sold in 2014 and up to $385 million of limited tax GO bonds sold in 2010 and 2012 to its Budget, Finance and Audit Committee.

Detroit shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations in the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy, which it exited in December 2014.

In its first post-bankruptcy public debt offering last August, the city restructured $245 million of variable-rate revenue bonds backed by city income taxes into a fixed-rate mode at a hefty spread over top-rated bonds.

In that sale, tax-exempt bonds totaling $134.7 million were priced at par with a top yield of 4.50 percent in 2029. That resulted in a spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark yield scale for top-rated bonds of 194 basis points. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)