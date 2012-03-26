FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State team looking at Detroit's finances concludes review
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 6 years ago

State team looking at Detroit's finances concludes review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 26 (Reuters) - A state-appointed team studying Detroit’s dire finances concluded its formal review on Monday without recommending that an emergency manager be appointed to oversee Michigan’s largest city.

The review team did not back down from its conclusion that the city had a severe financial crisis, but acknowledged that talks were continuing for a city-state agreement to address the situation.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder told a news conference earlier on Monday that there had been progress and he believed they were “fairly far along” in reaching a deal that could be agreed to by the state, the mayor’s office and the city council.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Paul Thomasch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.