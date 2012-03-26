State team looking at Detroit's finances concludes review

DETROIT, March 26 (Reuters) - A state-appointed team studying Detroit’s dire finances concluded its formal review on Monday without recommending that an emergency manager be appointed to oversee Michigan’s largest city.

The review team did not back down from its conclusion that the city had a severe financial crisis, but acknowledged that talks were continuing for a city-state agreement to address the situation.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder told a news conference earlier on Monday that there had been progress and he believed they were “fairly far along” in reaching a deal that could be agreed to by the state, the mayor’s office and the city council.