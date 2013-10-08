FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts Detroit academy rating to Ca from Caa2
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 7:09 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's cuts Detroit academy rating to Ca from Caa2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded the rating on the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences to Ca from Caa2, citing the charter school’s recent default on its bonds.

“The downgrade to Ca incorporates both the academy’s October 1, 2013 default and the expectation that bondholder recovery is unlikely to exceed 65 percent of the net present value of remaining debt service payments, based on enrollment and revenue trends,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody’s said its outlook remains negative on the lower rating for the academy, which has $26.2 million of outstanding debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.