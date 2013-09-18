ON THE MOVE-Deutsche Bank hires broker team from Merrill Lynch

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s asset and wealth management division said on Wednesday it has hired a team of veteran advisers from Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch to expand the firm’s presence in Texas.

Advisers Michael Dawson, Stephan Farber and Stephen Cordill joined the German bank’s private client services group from Merrill, where they managed more than $1 billion of client assets. They are based out of the firm’s Houston office and will report to managing director John McCauley.

Bank of America confirmed the departures but did not comment further.

Dawson, who has worked in the advising industry for nearly four decades, had previously spent the bulk of his career advising ultra-high-net-worth clients in the private client group at Goldman Sachs. He and Farber joined the firm as directors, while Cordill joined as a vice president.

Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Frankfurt-based bank Deutsche Bank AG, had roughly $1.2 trillion in assets under management at the end of June.