FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Annington in capital increase
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Annington in capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Annington said on Wednesday it would issue up to 19.6 million new shares as part of a capital increase to fund apartment purchases, acquisitions and debt repayment.

The placement of the shares will start on Nov. 5 and end on Nov. 6 at the latest, the German real estate company said. The shares will be offered to institutional investors. The issue aims to raise up to 271.6 million euros (339.20 million US dollar).

The company also said it would maintain its dividend outlook of 78 cents per share for the 2014 fiscal year.

1 US dollar = 0.8007 euro Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.