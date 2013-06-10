FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Annington says plans to go public this year
June 10, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Annington says plans to go public this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Annington, Germany’s biggest residential property company, said it is aiming to sell shares in an initial public offering (IPO) this year.

In the second listing of a real estate company in Germany this year, Deutsche Annington would issue 400 million euros ($530 million) worth of shares and owner Terra Firma would also divest some of its shares to give Deutsche Annington a free float of about 25 percent, it said on Monday.

Its 180,000 residential flats were worth 10.4 billion euros by the end of March, the group added.

The first IPO of a residential property firm this year in Germany was the market debut of LEG Immobilien in January, which raised 1.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

