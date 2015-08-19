UPDATE 1-Takeovers help Deutsche Annington earnings double

* FFO 264.3 mln eur vs 130.3 mln in H1 2014

* Company made series of acquisitions

* Seen as strong candidate for inclusion in Dax index

* Share indicated up 0.2 percent (Adds CEO comment from call, detail, share indication)

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest listed residential property manager Deutsche Annington saw funds from operations more than double in the first half of the year to 264 million euros ($292 million), boosted by acquisitions and higher rents.

Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, have been rising rapidly after the takeover of a clutch of competitors.

Deutsche Annington has also been raising rents, thanks to big investments in modernising and maintaining properties that totalled 265 million euros in the first half. The vacancy rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent a year earlier.

“Making acquisitions is not a goal in itself, it is the icing on the cake,” Chief Executive Rolf Buch told a conference call with journalists.

Deutsche Annington, which hopes to be operating under the new name Vonovia from early September, has a market value of over 13 billion euros and is seen as a top candidate to join Germany’s DAX index of blue-chip firms this year.

The company is currently busy with integrating recent takeovers of competitors Gagfah and Suedewo but will still look at any portfolios over 1,000 units, Buch said.

Deutsche Annington raised its FFO target for the year to 560-580 million euros following the addition of Suedewo to the company’s portfolio last month and is proposing a 27 percent rise in the dividend to 0.94 euros per share.