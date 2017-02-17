* Russwurm's contract at Siemens runs until end-March

* Says honour to be named as a possible candidate

* Says cross-party support, technical expertise required (Adds further potential candidates)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 Siemens management board member Siegfried Russwurm feels "honoured" to be mentioned as a potential candidate for chief executive of state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn, he told Reuters on Friday.

German monthly Manager Magazin reported earlier that the Siemens manager, whose contract will not be extended beyond the end of March, was a candidate to succeed Ruediger Grube, who quit Deutsche Bahn unexpectedly last month.

The selection of a new CEO is a sensitive matter, with politicians from both major parties in Germany's ruling coalition and internal candidates all seeking a say.

Supervisory board sources have also pointed to Andreas Meyer, CEO of Swiss Federal Railways (SBB AG), as a potential successor to Grube. Meyer, who is Swiss himself, has so far not made any public comments on the matter.

Ronald Pofalla, Deutsche Bahn board member in charge of infrastructure and former chief of staff of Chancellor Angela Merkel, is also been considered for the top job, but the Social Democrats oppose such a move.

"It is a great honour to be named in the list of candidates for the CEO job at Deutsche Bahn," said Russwurm, noting that the successful candidate would need to work in close cooperation with the whole management, politicians and social partners.

"Very broad cross-party support is needed for this job, alongside the technical and industrial expertise that is essential for the company to be successful," Russwurm said.

He has been chief technology officer at Siemens, and board member with responsibility for the healthcare business as well as the Middle East and CIS regions.

Deutsche Bahn has almost 20 billion euros ($21 billion) of debt and has repeatedly fallen short of its targets since Grube took over in 2009. Last year, it received a billion-euro injection of taxpayer funds.

Finance chief Richard Lutz is acting as CEO until a successor is found. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Additional reporting by Markus Wacket and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Keith Weir)