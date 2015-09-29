FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bahn seeks investors, not IPO for international businesses
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bahn seeks investors, not IPO for international businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is likely to seek heavyweight new investors for its two major international businesses rather than pursue an initial public offering (IPO), a supervisory board source told Reuters.

State-owned Deutsche Bahn is looking to raise money by selling stakes in its Arriva passenger transport business and Schenker logistics business.

Asked about a stock market flotation, the source said however: “That is not the route we want to follow.”

The company is likely instead to try to find a strategic investor or pension fund to take a minority stake in either of the businesses. The supervisory board is expected to approve such a step in December.

Deutsche Bahn’s operating profit fell almost six percent to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) last year when the company made more than 40 percent of its profit abroad.

Political opposition means it is not possible to privatise the company but the sale of a stake in its international operations is less controversial.

A previous attempt to sell a minority stake in Deutsche Bahn was cancelled when the global financial crisis hit in 2008. ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Editing by Keith Weir and David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.