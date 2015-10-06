FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bahn eyes options for Arriva with help of Lazard -sources
October 6, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bahn eyes options for Arriva with help of Lazard -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has mandated investment bank Lazard to explore options for its Arriva passenger transport business as it seeks to raise money for investments in an increasingly competitive market, two people familiar with the matter said.

Lazard has been asked to prepare a feasibility study for a potential stock market flotation of Arriva, the sources said, adding that Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board wants to use the paper as a basis for discussions on the company’s future at its December meeting.

Lazard declined to comment and Deutsche Bahn was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

