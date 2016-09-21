FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German taxpayers to inject billions to save Deutsche Bahn
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

German taxpayers to inject billions to save Deutsche Bahn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has agreed a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) cash injection for indebted rail operator Deutsche Bahn and additional investment in its network, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The government will inject the 1 billion euros this year or next to shore up Bahn's capital. Over the coming four years, the state could invest another 1.4 billion euros in the network, the spokesman said.

Deutsche Bahn has almost 20 billion euros of debt.

In July, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the group by one notch to "AA-" from "AA", citing weak operating performance and uncertainty over the timing and proceeds of a partial privatisation of units Arriva and Schenker.

The capital injection is aimed at avoiding further downgrades that would raise Bahn's interest payments.

Under the agreement with Schaeuble, state-controlled Bahn will reduce its dividend payments to the government, which in recent years flowed back to the group in the form of investments in its rail network, and Berlin will cover the shortfall.

This will amount to a further 1.4 billion euros in government investments over four years.

$1 = 0.8971 euros Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.