UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bahn faces 1 bln euros loss on writeoffs and restructuring-media

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) will slump to a net loss of more than 1 billion euros ($1 billion) this year due to heavy restructuring costs and accounting adjustments, several German newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Revaluations in DB’s freight business would cost the group 1.3 billion euros and restructuring measures would cost it another 700 million, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, leading to an after-tax loss of some 1.3 billion on sales likely to rise above 40 billion.

A DB spokesman neither confirmed nor declined the reports, saying only that Chief Executive Ruediger Grube would present DB’s supervisory board with his plans “for more quality, more customers and more success” on Dec. 16, after which the group would make a statement.

Sources familiar with planned restructuring measures at DB said in October the state-owned group had plans to introduce radical savings measures, including cutting thousands of jobs, especially in its freight business where about 5,000 posts could go.

DB, whose operating profit fell almost 6 percent to 2.1 billion euros last year, has nearly 200,000 workers, making it one of Germany’s biggest employers. Around 5.5 million passengers use the train network every day and one-fifth of freight, some 620,000 tonnes a day, is hauled by rail in Europe’s biggest economy.

German newspapers Handelsblatt and Die Welt also on Wednesday cited sources familiar with the company as saying it expected to book a net loss of more than 1 billion euros this year. In addition to restructuring, DB also faces costs arising from a series of strikes this year, storm damage and delays.