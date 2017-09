Oct 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Balaton AG :

* Has published offer document on Oct. 9, addressed to shareholders of Aleo Solar AG. Until oct. 31, 10:00 AM, a total of 17,096 Aleo shares were accepted for purchase

* Says bidder now holds directly 392,187 shares of Aleo

* Says bidder purchased further 1,500 Aleo shares on stock exchange and they will be credited in its portfolio with value date Nov. 3