FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank well prepared for all Brexit scenarios -CEO
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank well prepared for all Brexit scenarios -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is prepared for any fallout from Britain’s vote on European Union membership scheduled for June 23, Chief Executive John Cryan said on Thursday.

“Through its current strong setup in Frankfurt and London, Deutsche Bank is well positioned to steer through possible short and long term consequences of a Brexit,” Cryan told the annual shareholders’ meeting of Germany’s biggest lender.

“We are prepared for all scenarios,” Cryan said in response to a shareholder question.

“We’ve looked at the risks and done our analysis,” he said, without giving further details. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.