Deutsche Bank well prepared for all Brexit scenarios -CEO

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is prepared for any fallout from Britain’s vote on European Union membership scheduled for June 23, Chief Executive John Cryan said on Thursday.

“Through its current strong setup in Frankfurt and London, Deutsche Bank is well positioned to steer through possible short and long term consequences of a Brexit,” Cryan told the annual shareholders’ meeting of Germany’s biggest lender.

“We are prepared for all scenarios,” Cryan said in response to a shareholder question.

"We've looked at the risks and done our analysis," he said, without giving further details.