Deutsche Bank sees further big legal costs but end in sight

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects further big legal costs this year to deal with a raft of scandals that have hurt profits and dogged its reputation but is coming closer to ending its litigation nightmare, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“I am cautiously confident that we are gradually approaching the home straight as far as our litigation is concerned,” John Cryan said in a speech to the annual meeting of shareholders.

Germany’s biggest lender has currently set aside provisions of 5.4 billion euros ($6 billion) to settle pending litigation and expects to see further significant charges this year, Cryan said. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tina Bellon)