Advisory firm Hermes EOS calls for overhaul of Deutsche Bank board
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Advisory firm Hermes EOS calls for overhaul of Deutsche Bank board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services will call for an overhaul of Deutsche Bank’s management board at an annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, a director told a German newspaper.

“We will ask the supervisory board to review the composition of the management board in the next few months,” Hans-Christoph Hirt, a director at Hermes EOS, told Handelsblatt in an excerpt of an article due to be published on Wednesday.

The bank is set for a stormy meeting on Thursday as discontent with management grows following record fines, lagging profits and a restructuring plan criticised as too little, too late.

“Management no longer has our trust,” Hirt was quoted as saying by the paper.

Shareholder advisory firm ISS has already recommended that Deutsche Bank investors should withhold their backing.

Deutsche’s retail bank chief Rainer Neske has decided to quit because he will see his responsibilities shrink under the restructuring plan, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank’s supervisory board will on Wednesday discuss a successor to Neske and a shake-up of the management board, Handelsblatt also reported, without citing its sources.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)

