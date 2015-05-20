Deutsche Bank's board to discuss management changes - source

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board will discuss senior management changes on Wednesday, a senior source told Reuters, a day before the German bank holds what promises to be a stormy annual shareholder meeting.

Personnel issues will loom large on the agenda for the board, which traditionally meets one day before shareholders, one source told Reuters. No further details about the issues scheduled for discussion were available, the source said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The euro zone’s second largest bank by assets faces a potential shareholder revolt on Thursday as a result of discontent with management following record fines, lagging profits and a restructuring plan criticised as too little, too late.

Shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services will use the shareholder meeting to call for an overhaul of Deutsche Bank’s management board, saying management was late to restructure the business in the face of regulatory changes.

“Valuable time and credibility has been lost,” Hans-Christoph Hirt, a director at Hermes EOS, said in a statement.

Rival shareholder advisory firm ISS has already recommended that Deutsche Bank investors should withhold their backing at the annual meeting.

The bank’s co-chief executives, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, have said recently they have no plans to step down.

Earlier this week, Deutsche’s retail bank chief Rainer Neske decided to leave the bank after a decision to sell off its Postbank retail banking chain as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)