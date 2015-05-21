Deutsche Bank says Postbank spinoff to cost low, triple-digit mln euros

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank finance chief Stefan Krause said deconsolidating Postbank from the group by 2016 as planned would require costs running in the low, triple-digit millions of euros.

Deutsche plans to sell its Postbank retail chain as part of a new strategy where it also plans to reduce the size of its investment bank.

Krause, addressing shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting, said separately that the group had no current plans to raise additional equity capital. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)