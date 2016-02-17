Ex-Deutsche Bank analyst fined, suspended over stock rating

(Reuters) - A former Deutsche Bank analyst agreed to a $100,000 penalty and year-long suspension after improperly approving a rating on a stock, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The former analyst, Charles Grom, did not downgrade the stock for discount retailer Big Lots Inc from a “buy” recommendation in 2012, despite having concerns about the company, because he wanted to maintain his relationship with the company’s management, the SEC said.

Grom, whose industry license was registered through Deutsche Bank from July 2011 until March 2013, neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s allegations, according to a settlement document. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment. A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined comment.

Grom became concerned by what he believed were cautious comments by Big Lots executives during a March 2012 event that he and Deutsche Bank had organized, the SEC said in a statement.

Grom communicated with a number of hedge fund clients about Big Lots after the event. Four of the hedge funds later sold their entire positions in Big Lots stock, the SEC said.

The next day, however, Grom issued a research report about Big Lots in which he repeated a previous “buy” rating.

Industry regulations require analysts to certify that the views they express in a research report accurately reflect their beliefs about the company and its securities, the SEC said. The “buy” rating was not consistent with Grom’s views, the SEC said.