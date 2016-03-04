FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche's Boon-Kee Tan to become Asia-Pacific FIG head-sources
#Financials
March 4, 2016 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche's Boon-Kee Tan to become Asia-Pacific FIG head-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has named Boon-Kee Tan as its Asia-Pacific head for financial institutions group (FIG) after the current unit head, Bill Nichol, decided to leave the banking industry, two people familiar with the matter said.

Tan will also be appointed vice chairperson of corporate finance for Southeast Asia and will remain in Singapore, one of the sources said. Her previous role was head of client coverage for Southeast Asia and she joined Deutsche from Goldman Sachs in 2013.

Deutsche declined to comment. Nichol did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The FIG unit at banks provides investment banking and merger and acquisition expertise to financial institutions. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

