Deutsche Bank places two Asia-based executives on leave

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has put its top two finance executives in Asia on leave for separate reasons, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Douglas Morton, who is based in Hong Kong and leads the group’s Asian investment banking division, and Venky Vishwanathan, who is based in Singapore and leads capital markets activities, were both placed on leave, the sources said, confirming a Bloomberg report.

Deutsche Bank declined to say why both the executives were placed on leave.

Neither Morton nor Vishwanathan responded immediately to telephone calls or emails requesting comment. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins, Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by David Goodman)